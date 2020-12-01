General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting: NPP’s Lydia Alhassan content with voting process at Ayawaso West

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan has expressed her satisfaction with regards to the ongoing special voting exercise.



Commending the EC for implementing all the safety and necessary protocols, Madam Alhassan touted the exercise at the Legon Police polling station as a smooth one.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb on Tuesday, December 1, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP said, “So far the special voting exercise is going on smoothly and I commend the EC officials for a good job so far. The COVID-19 safety protocols are being observed, all the materials necessary for the elections have been provided and I happy with everything so far.”



Madam Alhassan took the opportunity to urge her constituents in preaching a message of peace during and after the elections.



“I am committed to ensuring the peace that the Ayawaso West Wuggon constituency has always enjoyed and I also want to urge my constituents to continue to preach a message of peach during and after the elections. Ghana is the only country we have and we all have the right to join any political party of our choice” she advised.



The Special Voting exercise began at 7 am today in selected polling stations across all 275 constituencies nationwide.



The exercise will witness a total of 109,577 personnel made up of security agencies, staff of the Electoral Commission and Journalists casting their Presidential and Parliamentary ballots ahead of the main December 7 general elections.

