Source: GNA

Special Voting: Kpando Municipality records 90 percent turnout

A total of 179 out of the 199 registered persons voted

The Kpando Municipality recorded 90 percent voter turnout during the special voting exercise held by the Electoral Commission.



The special election, which was set aside by the EC for individuals who would be assigned special duties on December 7th, recorded 139 men and 40 women availing themselves to vote.



The EC recorded one spoilt ballot.



Mr. Emmanuel Attipoe, Presiding Officer said he was impressed with the turnout and professionalism displayed by the men and women who voted.



He said the ballot boxes were being kept at the Municipal Police Station and would be adee4d to the December 7 ballots for counting after voting had ended.



The ballot boxes were sent to the Police Station in the company of a Police Officer, officials of the EC as well as party agents.

