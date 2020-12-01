General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting: IGP casts ballot

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh casting his ballot

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has cast his ballot in the special voting exercise ahead of 2020 general election.



The IGP ahead of the December poll has also advised Ghanaians to go quietly to the voting centres on December 7 and cast their ballot without fomenting trouble, as the law will deal with anyone who attempts to distort the elections on that day.



The IGP gave the advice during a working visit to the Ashanti Region.



The IGP, who was in the region to assess the operational readiness of the Service ahead of the December polls, noted that the personnel are ready for the polls.



“The operational assessment of the readiness of the police in Ashanti toward the 2020 election, we have all witnessed the scenario that was staged and the response of the police.



“You’ve looked at how they’ve responded to the situations.



Meanwhile, a total of 109,557 security officers, media personnel and other groups who will be engaged on December 7th will today Tuesday, December 1, 2020, take part in the special voting exercise.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, told the media on Monday that all is set for Tuesday’s election.



The NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio will be facing stiff competition from the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate for the constituency Rita Odoley Sowah in the December polls.





