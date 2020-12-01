Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting: 95 percent of security personnel will vote for Akufo-Addo - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is confident the national security service will vote massively for the NPP in the special voting.



According to Chairman Wontumi, the propaganda tactics of the National Democratic Congress won’t succeed because there is science and data which backs his claims that personnel from the national security service will vote for the governing party.



“What I’m saying is the truth, today 95 percent of the Special Forces will vote for Akufo-Addo. If they want they can go around using propagandist tactics but the science, data, and counting will show because we know.”



However, the former President John Mahama, who was on a campaign tour in the Northern Region, accused the governing NPP of vote-buying.



He said, “[the government is] spending money as if there is no tomorrow. I just learnt from a group of police officers that they have paid monies into their accounts, all of them, all the police officers. They have destroyed the morale of the Ghana Police Service."



"Today they don’t have the confidence and courage they used to have before because he [Nana Addo] has infiltrated the police service with all kinds of thugs and hoodlums: Invisible Forces, Delta Forces who have no sense of discipline; Promotion in the service is based on your political colour instead of your merit and he thinks he can buy our police officers with GH¢1,000 or GH¢2,000 just because an election is coming? They will take that money and vote against him”.



But speaking in an interview on Tuesday the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, stated that the NDC flagbearer lacked confidence hence his reason to lay claims of bribery.



“If indeed they were going to vote for him, do you think he will accuse them of going to take bribe?,” Chairman Wontumi said.



Journalists, security officers, and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) are voting in the Special Voting across the country today, Tuesday, December 1.





