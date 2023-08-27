Special Delegate Conference: Watch how ailing NPP MP arrived at voting centre in Takoradi

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former chieftaincy minister and Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, is not in good health condition yet he forced his way out to the voting center to cast his ballot during the super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency was seen struggling to walk while using a walking stick to aid his steps and was accompanied by police and other people.



Despite his ailment, he made it a point to go to the voting center in Takoradi to cast his ballot for the candidate he deemed fit to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer.



The video, published on the Twitter page of Citinewsroom.com, shows the ailing Ahanta West MP in his kaftan heading to the voting center with difficulty in his movement to cast his ballot.



Background



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections was Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year.



