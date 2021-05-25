Speaking in tongues is no criteria for heaven - Pentecost pastor

Religion of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Resident Pastor of the Pentecost International Worship Centre(PIWC), Kokomlemle, Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah has disclosed that speaking in tongues is not a passport to heaven.



According to him, most people have concluded that without being able to speak in tongues, one cannot make it to heaven which he disclosed as being a lie.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect he said, “Speaking in tongues is not the basis for eternity. What brings salvation is accepting Jesus as your Lord and Saviour so whether you speak in tongues or not, once you’ve accepted Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, you’re born again, know that the new birth is by the Holy Spirit”.



Apostle noted that whether you speak in tongues or not, the Holy Spirit lives in you and that still makes you a child of God.



“That alone gives you the capacity to talk to God and relate to Him to live a Holy Life because the Holy Spirit is prompting you to do all you do,” he added.



He cleared the misconception many have about speaking in tongues to make it to heaven.



“The only way to make it to heaven is by being born again not through speaking in tongues. Speaking in tongues is a way of communicating to God because He is a Spirit.”