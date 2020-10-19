General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Speakers of African parliaments begin campaign to cancel debts

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Following the ripple effects of the Novel Coronavirus on the African continent, the leadership of African parliaments have begun a campaign aimed at getting the enormous debts of countries cancelled.



This comes after the formation of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) spearheaded by Femi Gbajabiamila who is the speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.



According to a report filed by Graphic Online, the move aimed at taking measures to ensure the cancellation of debts came about with a pledge by the parliamentary leaderships to enhance oversight and diligence in approving loan facilities.



Tagged the Debt Cancellation Campaign Initiative (DCCI), the leadership of African parliaments is hopeful of increasing the prospects of post-COVID African economies.



"Today officially marks the beginning of this historic initiative, and I want us to remember this as a historic day, not just for us as Speakers and Heads of Parliaments with a vision, but for our continent Africa…’’



‘‘This is a forum to deliberate, strategise and collaborate in jointly finding legislative solutions to Africa's many challenges; we will partner with all stakeholders at home and abroad to make our vision a reality,” Femi Gbajabiamila is quoted to have said in a statement.



Members of the Heads of African Parliaments include; Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye; Speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly, Justin Bedan Muturi; Speaker of Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Parliament, Tagesse Chafo.



Others are Rawanda’s Speaker of Chamber of Deputies, Donatille Mukabalisa; Speaker of Senegal’s National Assembly, Moustapha Niasse and Speaker of South Africa’s National Assembly, Thandi Modise.





