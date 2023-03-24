Speaker suspends sitting indefinitely, invites leaders to his lobby

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has summoned leaders of both the minority and majority caucuses to his lobby following a heated argument on the position of the house during voting in the chamber.



These exchanges came about when the majority chief whip; Annor-Dompreh appealed to the Speaker to allow them to change voting positions just when voting was about to start on the nominees for some six ministries and the Supreme Court of Ghana Justices.



Even though he didn’t state the reason, he appealed that he wanted the majority to vote on the left of the speaker where the minority is seated and the minority to vote on the right where the majority is seated.



Based on this argument, the Minority leader, Ato Forson, rebutted stating that it appears the majority is not ready to vote.



The Speaker suspended the sitting amidst the exchanges and summoned the leaders of the caucuses to meet him at the lobby.



