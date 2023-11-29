Speaker storms Jubilee House amidst Witchcraft Bill assent confusion

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was expected later on Tuesday, November 29, 2023, to have an audience with President Akufo-Addo over the seeming confusion regarding the assent of the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2023.



On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Speaker told Parliament his letter to the presidency regarding presidential assent to the bill passed during the last meetings of Parliament had received no response.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, explained the bill had not been transmitted to the President yet as a result of some errors which needed to be corrected.



The minority had accused President Akufo-Addo of breaching Article 106 (7) of the constitution with his action.



Subsequently, the Presidency in a statement has rejected the accusation explaining the office only took custody of the bill yesterday.



Reacting to a question from Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu regarding the matter, Speaker of Parliament disclosed he’s expected at the Jubilee House ostensibly to meet the President over the matter today.