Speaker slams staff of Parliament, says they earn salaries for no work done

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bgabin has criticized Parliamentary Service workers for earning salaries without working.



Mr Bagbin revealed that quite a number of parliamentary workers receive monthly salaries for doing nothing and further charged the Parliamentary Service Board to deal with this situation.



He blamed this situation on the lack of supervision.



“This board must work collectively to improve upon the work ethics of staff. It is a fact that there some staff members are hardworking and giving off their best for Parliament but it is equally true that there is a significant number whose contribution is nothing to write home about.



“Indeed there are some who basically have no schedule and virtually do nothing yet are paid by the state every month, this I think must change if we want to be a module parliament in Africa,” he said.



He added “Our Parliament continues to receive high ratings internationally, however, its rating in the area of oversight is unsurprisingly low and I say this because we lack the needed personnel and resources to carry this role effectively.



“That is why I called the Finance Minister and the Secretary to the President to complain about the budgetary cut and this must be fixed.”



He also raised issues about security for lawmakers and other workers in parliament.



“The current location of Parliament belongs to controller of households’ under the office of the Chief of Staff and as a house we have no control of movements of people to and from parliament and this is a great security risk.”