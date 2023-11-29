Speaker resorts to headcount following heated debates for headcount to approve 2024 budget

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has been pushed to adopt a suggestion for a headcount in parliament as a way of determining whether or not the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy will be adopted or not.



The House got to this point after a voice vote, during which the Speaker of Parliament declared that the vote had gone to those who voted ‘Aye’ was challenged by the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah.



According to GhanaWeb’s parliamentary correspondent, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the Deputy Minority Leader challenged the Speaker to the vote because he was not convinced by the determination of the results he declared.



He did so also in line with Order 113 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.



However, the Members of Parliament on the Majority side have described the move by Armarh Buah as “an abuse of the procedures, saying that it is crystal clear the Majority have it.”



The MPs have concluded debate on the budget and the determination or otherwise of the approval of the government statement will be made after a majority vote is made.



Meanwhile, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese adds that the Majority MPs, led by their Deputy Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, challenged the move to vote on the determination by the Minority, stating that "the ruling was not challenged and that the Minority should go through the proper channel," although the Minority believes this is only because "the Majority don't have the numbers."



