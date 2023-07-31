Speaker of Parliament scolds MPs for lack of seriousness ahead of mid-year budget review

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was left furious ahead of the presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review on Monday, July 31, 2023.



Bagbin was angered by the failure of the Members of Parliament (MP) to recognise that he had entered the house for procedures for the day to start.



The MPs were seriously conversing when the speaker entered the house, they did not stop even after Bagbin had taken his seat for proceeding to start.



This forced the speaker to scold the MPs describing them as always being unserious.



“Honourable member please silence. It is the culture and practice of the house that when the speaker is entering there is silence.



“Please, it is not just Ghana’s Parliament. We were practising it before you come. You must stop this.



“You joke with serious matters like there is nothing at stake. It is not because of me, it is the office,” the speaker said.



He then paused for a moment and proceeded with the opening prayer for the sitting to commence.



Watch Bagbin's reaction at the beginning of the video below:







BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











