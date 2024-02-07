Speaker laments high attrition rate in Parliament after loss of 28 sitting MPs in NPP primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has expressed deep concern over the significant turnover of Members of Parliamen and urged political parties to address the issue seriously.



During the recent primaries of the New Patriotic Party 28 MPs lost their bid to return.



About 17 NDC MPs also lost during the party’s primaries last year. 5 MPs from the NDC and 19 from the NPP also opted out.





This sudden shift in parliamentary composition raises concerns about Ghana’s democratic development and the stability of the legislature.



Speaker in his welcome address on the floor emphasized that while individual competence matters, party endorsement is equally crucial.



The Speaker called on all stakeholders to consider the hemorrhage and its financial implications, pointing out that the investment made in each MP is substantial and should not go to waste after every four years.