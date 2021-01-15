General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Speaker condemns unruly behavior of MPs, asks leadership to restore dignity of the House

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has condemned the pandemonium that took place in the chamber during the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament on January 7 2020.



Mr Bagbin said the action of the lawmakers was despicable and unbecoming of people with honour.



Heated confrontation leading to exchange of blows occurred between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the House during the election of the speaker.



The development led to wide condemnation from a cross-section of the Ghanaian public who thought that the actions of the lawmakers were needless and avoidable.



Addressing the House on Friday, January 15, Mr Bagbin said “I condemn the unruly behaviour and commotion that took place including the invasion of the military.



“It was a despicable conduct, unbecoming of people of honour and what makes it worse is the total absence of justification or reasonable excuse."





“The spectacle of that historic day will not be repeated, certainly not on my watch. I take a strong a exception to such conduct and behavior.”



He further called on the leadership of the House to “Restore the lost dignity of this august house.”



Mr Bagbin further welcomed the One Hundred and Twenty Three (123) new lawmakers into the 8th parliament.



The speaker urged them and all the other Members of Parliament (MP) to serve with diligence and respect.



Addressing the House on Friday, January 15, the Speaker said: “I will like to welcome the 123 fresh hands in the parliament.”



He added, “You have earned the privilege to be addressed in this chamber as honorable and please Honorable you must be.”



He further noted that parliament is a House of rules and procedures therefore all members should apply themselves to the rules.



“Whatever may have been your inspiration to embark on this, I will like you to know that this is a position of leadership, honour, privilege, of trust and above all of service."



“The people had enormous amount of confidence and trust in electing you to represent them. You have reciprocate obligation and responsibility to serve them with honour and dignity."



“Serve them with respect, with humility and diligence. This house is a house of rules and procedures.”