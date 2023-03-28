Speaker can’t see my face because there’s a pillar in front of me – NDC MP explains silence in parliament

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomori Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has urged his constituency to retain him as their representative in the Parliament of Ghana.



According to him, the continuous change in MPs for the constituency is adversely affecting them because first-time parliamentarians do not get the chance to make a serious impact in the House.



He then went on to express his frustration about being a backbencher in the House, which makes it difficult for the speaker to even recognise him because of his sitting position in the House.



“… being in Parliament as a first-timer is not easy. Because if you come to Parliament for the first time, you are sitting right at the back.



“And where I am even sitting in Parliament, there is a pillar in front of me. When I even raise my head, the speaker does not even see my face.



“And in Evalue Gwira has been the one term, one term (for Members of Parliament). We plead with you that for the first time in Evalue Gwira, we will break the one-term jinx” he added.



The MP, who was speaking when former President John Dramani Mahama came to his constituency to interact with delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), added that despite his challenges, he has been able to complete some of the projects started by Mahama that were abandoned by the current government.



