Speaker calls on Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Msgr Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, has described the election of Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament as a historic event that should be remembered to guide future leaders.



He said, as a candidate of the opposition party, to be elected Speaker of Parliament, should send a clear message to the political class that Ghanaians want their leaders to work together in harmony in order to meet their hopes and aspirations.



Msgr Jagodziński made the remarks today when the Speaker called on him at the Nunciature in Accra.



He urged the Speaker to continue to champion the need for the different faiths in the country to peacefully co-exist.



The Nuncio commended the Speaker for his dedication to public service in the 28 years he represented the people of Nadowli-Kaleo as their legislator, as well as the impact he made during the period he served in the Executive arm of government.



For his part, the Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin expressed gratitude to the Papal Nuncio and the church for taking keen interest in matters of development in the country, particularly in the areas of education and health.



He also assured the Nuncio of his personal commitment to promote the work of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN) to spread the faith.