Speaker agrees NPP is majority in Parliament – Mensah-Bonsu

NPP Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The NPP Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin agrees that the NPP caucus constitute the majority in Parliament.



Speaking on GHToday on GHONE TV on Thursday, the majority leader in the 7th Parliament explained that the decision by the Fomena MP to do business with the NPP caucus clearly indicates they will have the majority numbers in Parliament.



He also rejected claims that the meeting with the Speaker on Tuesday and Wednesday ended inconclusively saying even though some decisions must still be ironed out.



The NDC and the NPP have engaged in endless debates over who has the majority and is entitled to sit on the right side of the Speaker.



Both the NPP and the NDC have 137 seats each in the house with no clear majority.



Although the Fomena MP had told the media he was going to work with the NPP, there was no official communication to that effect to Parliament.



However, on Wednesday, 13 January 2021, the lawmaker wrote to officially confirm his position.



The letter read: “I Andrew Asiamah Amoako an independent MP for Fomena constituency and now the second deputy speaker for the same parliament do hereby declare that I shall for purposes of transacting business in the house, associate with the NPP caucus in the 8th parliament.”



“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP caucus in parliament,” it added.