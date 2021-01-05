General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Speaker admonishes MPs to offer Akufo-Addo full courtesies in last SONA presentation

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has admonished parliamentarians to give the President, Nana Addo Dankwa the courtesies he deserves when he appears before the House to deliver his last state of the nation address tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



The speaker admonished the House to desist from heckling and the use of placards on the day.



He asked the MPs to be mindful of the decision taken by both sides of the House to have MPs give the president the courtesies he needed anytime he appears before the House.



He said the House agreed that whenever a president appears in parliament, full courtesies would be accorded him or her hence the ban placed on the use of placards and uncourteous interruptions.



He made the appeal in his opening remarks when he welcomed legislators on Monday, January 4, 2021.



The Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in his remarks said parliament will continue to sit until it is dissolved on January 6, 2021.



He further stated that on Wednesday the house will wind up the programs of activities relating to the 7th Parliament before it is dissolved.



He advised legislators to find proper ways in expressing their disagreements on issues.



He was hopeful members have learned useful lessons throughout the 7th parliament.



On his part, the Minority Chip Whip Muntaka Mubarak advised his colleagues to make use of the lessons learned from the current House and make sure it guides them as they prepare for the 8th parliament.



He wished them well and prayed their aspirations would be met.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his last State of the Nation address for his first term in office come Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



The event is expected to come off at 10:00 am on the said date.



The presentation is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.



Meanwhile, the current Parliament is set to be dissolved come January 6, 2021 for the 8th Parliament to be inaugurated on January 7.



This is also in line with the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 842) of the 1992 constitution.





