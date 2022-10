General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has admitted the minority’s Censure Motion filed against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



The admission of the motion is contained in the Order Paper of Parliament, issued on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



The House is expected to organize “a secret vote” to censure the Minister is scheduled for November 10, 2022.