Speaker accepts Okudzeto's resignation from Appointments Committee of Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has accepted the resignation of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



In a post on his Facebook page, the MP, who until yesterday, was still a member of the Committee, stated that after fruitful deliberations with the Speaker, his resignation was accepted.



"Concluded a fruitful and frank meeting with Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin a while ago.



"I am enormously grateful to him for accepting my resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament," he wrote.



Also, the MP prayed for God's mercy and guidance in his "steps in the journey ahead."



News emerged in the early hours of today that the former Deputy Education minister had written to the Speaker of Parliament announcing his resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The North Tongu MP explained that his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”



His letter also entreated the Speaker to consider his resignation as one that takes immediate effect.



Consequently, Okudzeto Ablakwa would not be available for the vetting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is yet to take place.



