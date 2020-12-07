General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Speaker Mike Oquaye votes, impressed with the voting process so far

Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt. Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has cast his vote at the Calvary Presby polling station at Haatso in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking after voting, Prof Mike Oquaye urged Ghanaians to stop worrying about naysayers and look at the good side adding that he is impressed with the process so far.



"This is how civilised people do their things. It tells you the level of development here in Ghana. I would like us to all stop worrying about pessimist things and look at the good sides. We are making progress. When we go like this, very soon America, the West and others would come and become election observers here because we are doing it right. I am very happy," he told the Daily Graphic.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency after winning against Mike Oquaye Junior who happens to be the son of speaker of parliament and Ghana's High Commissioner to India.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is seeking a third term in parliament. She is contesting against National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate Elikplim Akurugu.



About 2,794 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at the Calvary Presby polling station. As at 11 am, 821 registered voters had cast their votes.



In total, 173,619 registered voters are expected to vote in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

