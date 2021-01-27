General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

Speaker, MPs pay respect to late President Rawlings

play videoAlban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament leading the delegation to pay their last respect to Rawlings

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, on Tuesday led a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) to pay their last respects to the late former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, whose mortal remains lay in state at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The Leadership of the House and MPs, dressed in red and black, walked from Parliament to the Conference Centre to file past the body of former President Rawlings and to commiserate with the bereaved family.



The MPs include Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuje, MP for Ablekuma South, and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu.



Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Drama Mahama, and former John Agyekum Kufuor also paid their respects to the late President.



Former President Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



A special Requiem Mass was held on Sunday, January 24, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral for him, attended by very important dignitaries.



The funeral service will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



