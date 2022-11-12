Speaker Bagbin’s renovation of Wa Stadium is exemplary - NDC activists

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Upper West Region, Bin Qasim Mustapha-Lad and other 30 members have praised the public-spirited decision by Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to renovate the Wa Sports stadium for the people of the Upper West Region.



In a write-up, Mr. Mustapha-Lad said the Speaker’s move is exemplary and should inspire other leaders in the country to selfless good deeds for the public good.



“Speaker Bagbin’s philanthropy is very exemplary; something that should motivate every leader in our country to take up a cause and push through in the public interest,” they said.



According to them, the Spekaer’s decision to renovate the Wa stadium, “speaks volumes of his considerate nature and sensitivity to the needs of people given that the Speaker is in politics, and Sports is usually not bedfellows with politics.”



In October, Rt. Hon. Bagbin renovated the Wa Sports stadium, flagship of the Upper West region, for the people there.



For a very long time, the stadium had been left in a state of disrepair with government abandoning it.



Consequently, teams in Wa participating in the national premier league were constrained to play their matches in Tamale.



“Football teams in Wa will no longer have to travel to Tamale to play matches because the Wa sports stadium was declared subpar by the GFA. This was my motivation for renovating the stadium.



The Speaker added that he has also adopted a ladies team in the region.



“I have also adopted the women's football club "Sung Shining Ladies Club". God bless us all,” the Speaker tweeted after the renovation was completed.



According to Bin Qasim Mustapha-Lad, the Speaker deserves the commendation of every Ghanaian for the project, saying acts of charity like this are rare now a days and therefore should not be overlooked.



“It is a shame that the media has not really given attention to this excellent gesture by the Speaker, but it is still not too late; we can as a nation commend the Rt. Hon. Speaker for the gesture. GTV for instance, could do a special feature on it.”