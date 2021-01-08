Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Speaker Bagbin, not a mischievous character - Sammi Awuku

NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Sammi Awuku believes the newly elected Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is not a character who’ll try to frustrate the Akufo-Addo government.



His comments come after some political watchers have put out the implications that the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) does not have the speakership.



For instance, if the President and the Vice President travel out of the country, the Speaker becomes the Acting-President. This means that a member of the opposition party becomes the Acting-President and in charge of the Executive as well with some people suggesting he might undermine the government.



But in an interview with Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com after the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo, Sammi Awuku expressed confidence that once Hon. Bagbin has become Speaker, he’ll put aside his partisan clothing and see Ghana in its collective nature and his decision will not be clouded by partisan views.



“I hope that the Almighty God will grant him infinite wisdom for him to deliver on this mandate.”



He added: “I don’t see Hon. Bagbin(Speaker) as a mischievous character. This is someone who has distinguished himself in Parliament for almost three decades to the admiration of all. If he continues with the way he’s started I’m convinced that he’ll prove his sceptics and fiercest critics wrong that he’s there to do the job of the Ghanaians people and not to do the job of a partisan group.”



Sammi Awuku, however, stressed that “the NPP is not scared or perturbed about this arrangement, it’s a temporary setback” adding “we’ll reorganize ourselves, shake ourselves up, and deliver in Parliament.”



