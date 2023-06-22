Speaker Bagbin calls on chiefs to visit parliament to assess performance of elected MPs

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has called on chiefs and traditional rulers to find time to visit the parliament during sessions to assess the works of their elected parliamentarians in the house.



The speaker made this call during a session in parliament on June 22, 2023.



He emphasised the importance of such visits in fostering accountability and maintaining law and order within the legislative body.



In his address, Speaker Bagbin expressed his desire for chiefs and traditional rulers to witness firsthand the work being done by their elected members of parliaments.



“I am praying that even our chiefs will get time to visit us and see how their sons and daughters perform in the house,” he said.





According to him, the presence of traditional rulers in Parliament could contribute to maintaining law and order in the house.





“I think it will help the speaker too to maintain law and order. When your kings and queen mothers are here, I am sure your behaviour will change. So, we encourage all of them to participate because this is their house,” he added.







