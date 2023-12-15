Speaker Bagbin calls on Bimbilla regent

Regional News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Speaker Alban Bagbin, on Thursday, 14 December 2023, led a parliamentary delegation to call on the Bimbilla regent, Yakubu Andani Dasana at his palace in Bimbilla.



The courtesy call is part of efforts by the Speaker and his team to take Parliament to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, as Ghana celebrates 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy.



Welcoming the Speaker and his entourage to the palace and the region, the Bimbilla regent emphasized that, efforts were being made to develop the region through unity. He also commended the speaker for his leadership in Parliament and said, that has been a shining example for many young people.



Speaker Bagbin, alluding to the proverbial tongue and cheek, who despite being in the same mouth, have disagreements, but still find ways of co-existing, urged the people to live in peace and harmony, and seek to enrich the lives of their people through development.



The Speaker, who traced part of his ancestry to Bimbilla, spoke about the importance of chieftaincy in Ghana’s governance architecture and pointed to a need to include traditional leaders in the governance system.



The Speaker will on Friday, 15 December 2023, meet with the members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs. He will address a public forum to be held at the GM Afeti Auditorium at the Ho Technical University.



A mock Parliamentary sitting will also be held on Saturday at the Ho Nurses Training College to mark the celebrations in the region.