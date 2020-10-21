Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Speak out, demand end to bloodshed in Nigeria – Ablakwa to African leaders

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC MP for North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned the shooting of protestors in Nigeria by the armed forces with a call on African leaders to speak out and demand an end to the bloodshed.



The Nigerian military opened fire on protesters in Lagos on Tuesday night.



This followed two weeks of protests against police brutality.



Social media users have been sharing videos of gunshots ringing at the protest site long into the night.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa, who is also the ranking member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, called on the Nigerian government to end the brutalities on its citizens.



Mr Ablakwa’s post read: “The Nigerian government must take immediate steps to end the atrocities on its own citizens.



“Officials there must recognise that the modern international justice architecture leaves them with very little room for escape – they shall answer for their brutalities and complicity no matter how long it takes.



“African leaders must speak out now and demand an end to the bloodshed failing which severe sanctions must be imposed by the AU and ECOWAS.



“This is not the Africa we want!”



ECOWAS, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is yet to speak on the matter.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.