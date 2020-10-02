General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Spanish Government supports Ghana Immigration Service

Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Alicia Rico Perez del Pulgar presenting the items to Mr Ambrose Dery

The Spanish Government has presented vehicles and ICT equipments to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Police Service to enhance their operations.



The gesture, the Spanish Government said, was to help Ghana manage irregular migration and other cross-border crimes.



The equipment consisted of six Mitsubishi L200 cross-country vehicles, 23 desktop computers, and 10 printers.



The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Alicia Rico Perez del Pulgar, said the fight against irregular migration and transnational organised crime required collective effort.



She said irregular migration is a transnational challenge that needs to be tackled by countries of origin, transit, and destination.



She added that the donation was a demonstration of Spain's commitment to strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries.



The Ambassador expressed hope that the donation would contribute to the effective management of irregular migration flows which has the tendency of affecting the security and stability of the country.



"Migration will be productive and beneficial only if it is regularized in the spirit of shared responsibilities, mutual trust, and full respect for human rights, she noted.



Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, said the presentation would complement the government"s efforts at resourcing State Security Agencies to ensure the needed internal peace, public safety, and social stability for national development.



He noted that cross-border crimes and irregular migration were better fought through international cooperation.



"I, therefore, welcome the commitment of the Kingdom of Spain to ensure humane and orderly migration as it benefits both countries, he added.



The Minister indicated that one of the key components of the cooperation between Ghana and Spain was the common interest of addressing irregular migration and human trafficking issues.



“In the year 2015, the kingdom of Spain granted an aid of €87,000 to support the GIS to establish a Migration Information Centre (MIC) at Tamale to help educate and sensitize migrants and potential ones in the Northern part of the country on the dangers of irregular migration and to travel safe and right”, he noted.



Mr Dery extolled Officers of the GIS for their commitment and dedication to ensuring security at the country’s frontiers, despite the numerous challenges they were faced within the fight against COVID-19.



He assured the Spanish Ambassador that the equipment would be put to good use for the effective migration management.





