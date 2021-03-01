Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

South Tongu MP donates to Dabala Senior High Technical School

The donation is to support the School’s fencing project to ensure the safety of students

Mr Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu Constituency, has donated 200 bags of cement and two trucks of sand to the Dabala Senior High Technical School (DASTECH).



The donation is to support the School’s fencing project to ensure the safety of students and the staff of the school.



Mr Woyome, during a short handing over ceremony of the materials for the project, said he would provide financial assistance towards the completion of the project.



He said second cycle institutions in the constituency, including St. Catherine Senior High School (SHS) and the Sogakope SHS, were at different stages of their projects.



“This project is not only for beautification purposes but to help enforce discipline among the students. It is to prevent students from loitering when they are expected to be in school," he said.



Mrs Rose Nyawuto, Headmistress of the School, who received the donations on behalf of the management of the school, expressed gratitude to the MP for the support.



“I would like to assure you, on behalf of the management of the school, students, staff and the board, that the materials donated to the School would be put to good use for achieving its intended purpose.”



She appealed to the MP to help educate members of the community on the fencing project to prevent negative reaction as some routes through the school would be affected.



“Some community members will not be happy since we are denying them access to the school environment."



She disclosed that female boarding students sometimes suffered harassment from outsiders hence the need to expedite action on the project.



Daniel Dela Katsekpor, a form two business student, on behalf of the student body, expressed appreciation to the MP for his support towards the school.



He appealed to the MP and other philanthropists to do more towards ensuring the academic excellence of the school.