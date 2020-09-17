Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

South Dayi is a beneficiary of government policies - DCE

DCE of South Dayi, Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet

Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi, has said the District is a beneficiary of government’s policies, programmes and plans.



He said the District under the NPP-led government saw socio-economic development in the areas of health, education, water, road, agriculture, among others.



Mr Mallet, who is the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of South Dayi Constituency, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kpeve.



He called on the constituents to retain the NPP government in power to continue with its good works.



He said work was ongoing on Kpeve Junction-Kpeve Tornu, Tsibu- Tsatey, Dzake-Anum roads to enhance the road network in the area.



Mr Mallet said through the Coastal Development Authority, toilet facilities were being constructed in the various markets and some schools to improve sanitation.



On the 2020 campaign, the PC said the party was embarking on a house-to-house campaign strategy to let people know about the good policies and plans of the government.



The PC said the campaign team would target associations, including the masons, tailors, seamstresses and youth groups, and engaged them on the need to elect the NPP for another four years.



He said though the area was considered a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992, he was optimistic that the narrative would change this time around due to the projects the government was undertaking in the District.



“The narrative must change. NDC has been running this area of our country since 1992 and has NDC MPs. They've done their best and we all see what they've done and we are not satisfied, we want better and more,” he stated.



Mr Mallet said he would provide leadership that would give equal opportunity irrespective of one's political affiliation to ensure the rapid socio-economic transformation of the area.



The PC said he would present transformative leadership when allowed to represent them.



There would be regular meetings with the constituents to brief them on issues in Parliament so they would be part of the national discourse, he said.

