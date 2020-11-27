Regional News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

South Dayi NPP Parliamentary Candidate absent at Debate

Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet failed to turn up for the Constituency debate on Thursday

The South Dayi New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet failed to turn up for the Constituency debate on Thursday.





However, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rockson Nelson Etse Defeamekpor and Progressive People's Party (PPP) candidate Mr Felix Lartey were present.



The debate, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) aimed to provide a platform for the candidates to share with the constituents their plans and messages regarding the development of the constituency.



It was also to enable the candidates to answer questions based on a survey conducted by the Commission about the concerns of the constituents in the areas of health, economy, employment, education and women and children.



Mr Sena Amedenu Bosson, South Dayi District Director of NCCE, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was disappointed by the failure of the NPP candidate to attend the programme because the event was also meant to bring about unity and promote political tolerance among the political parties.



He said the Commission expected all the candidates to show up because bringing them together on one platform to debate and share their vision with constituents would send a positive signal to their followers about the need to uphold unity and peace.



Mr Bosson urged the electorates to desist from all forms of violent acts and to abide by rules and regulations that underpinned the elections for peace and tranquillity before, during and after the elections.



Mr Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, the NDC Candidate, said his good works in promoting quality healthcare, education, jobs creation, among others, were there for all to see, adding that he would initiate more life-changing projects in his next term to accelerate the growth of the area.



He said the constituency always witnessed rapid development under NDC led administration and based on that track record of the party, he was optimistic that the people would vote massively for him and Mr John Dramani Mahama, the party's flagbearer.



Mr Defeamekpor said the constituency had been starved of development since the current administration came to power.



Mr Felix Lartey, the PPP Candidate, said when given the nod, he would improve healthcare and education services, set up fruit processing factories, and establish an industrial park, among others to create jobs for the people to earn a decent living.



He said since 1992, the constituency continued to have NDC Parliamentarians but it had not witnessed any meaningful progress.



He said it was, therefore, time for a change, imploring the electorates to vote massively for the PPP to enhance their well being.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Harry Selormey, Kpeve District Commander, warned the electorates against acts that threatened the peace and stability of the country.



He said the law would deal with any individual or group of persons who engage in violent acts.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.