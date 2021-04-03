South Dayi MP condemns backward Rambo-style arrest of WhatsUp News editor

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has condemned as “most inhumane” and “backward”, the “Rambo-style” arrest of Mr David Tamakloe, the editor of WhatsUp News.



The member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee, in a statement, said: “The Rambo-style approach of effecting an arrest of citizens has been a subject for concern to many.



“It comes as a surprise that nothing seems to be changing in this regard,” adding: “Mr Tamakloe was reported to have been picked up at gunpoint sometime yesterday."



It is not yet clear why Mr Tamakloe was arrested.



Read the MP’s full statement below:



Press release



2nd April 2021



FREE DAVID TAMAKLOE TO CELEBRATE EASTER WITH HIS FAMILY



News broke yesterday that Mr David Tamakloe was arrested by some unidentified security officials allegedly from the National Security.



And particularly, on the eve of Good Friday knowing very well that he would be kept in police custody until after Monday, is most inhumane, unacceptable, backward and smacks of abuse of police powers.



A colleague lawyer, who followed up on the matter at the police station has recounted how the officers were unable to provide any reasons for his arrest. Just none and yet he has been denied police inquiry deliberately.



It is important that our security operate on the basis of transparency and with a certain sense of integrity. The image of the security agencies continues to decline over the years following the arbitrary and unexplained arrests of innocent citizens.



The sacrifice of professionalism on the altar of political expediency and making the security a tool for political manipulations would go a long way to hurt us all.



Mr David Tamakloe, the publisher of WhatsUp News was arrested in a similar fashion a couple of months ago without justification.



The state must not be seen to be expending its powers in an arbitrary manner. The state, rather than abusing its powers, is expected to protect the rights and liberties of its citizens.



The consistent acts of picking up individuals without cause must cease now. Rule of law doesn’t mean the rule of a few. It means acting in accordance with our laws and not in accordance with our whims and caprices.



I am by this release urging the IGP to direct that Mr. Tamakloe is admitted to police inquiry bail so he can join his family at Easter and that if any prima facie determination is made after the Easter festivities, he can be properly arraigned in court so he would take steps to defend himself in the matter.



Martin Luther King cautioned that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Let us be guided.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq



MP, South Dayi



Member: Const., Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee