South African firebrand Julius Malema lands in Ghana for ‘engagement’ with Ghanaian youth

Renowned Pan-Africanist and South African politician, Julius Malema, is in Ghana for a special engagement with the youth of Ghana and Africa under the auspices of the AriseGhana movement.



According to AriseGhana, the engagement is to give an opportunity to Ghanaian youth to be inspired by Julius Malema, the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, who has been fighting for a liberated and united Africa.



A statement signed by a convener of AriseGhana, Bernard Mornah, the former national chairman of the Peoples National Convention of Ghana, indicated that the engagement is to “afford the youth of Ghana an opportunity to tap from the reverberating activism and radicalism of the leader of EFF whose passion for a liberated and united Africa remains unquenchable”.



It added that the South African politician is also expected to visit some leading political figures in Ghana as well as the resting place of the country’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“As part of his visit to Ghana, Comrade Malema shall pay a courtesy call on H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the two former Presidents of Ghana, before laying a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in honour of the legendary Pan Africanist and first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”



