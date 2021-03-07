General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: GNA

South African High Commissioner tours JIIL to deepen relationship

Ms Grace Jeanet Mason, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, has lauded the founders and Management of the Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL) for the vision to strengthen the country’s human resource base.



She said JIIL, one of Ghana’s leading leadership training institutes, was apt in its core mission since the African continent and the corporate world needed vibrant leadership to sustain the path towards sustainable development.



Ms Mason, in an interaction with the Management of JIIL during a tour of the Institute’s main campus at Ridge in Kumasi, said innovative and creative leaders “are what we need for our generation.”



She said innovative and creative leadership was necessary given the impact of the COVID-19 on the socio-economic lives of the people, adding that “the pandemic has brought us to the point that we go digital.”



The High Commissioner said the adoption of state of the art facilities to enhance academic programmes offered by JIIL was in tune with contemporary demands in the educational sector.



Information and Communication Technology, according to her, had become the order of the day, especially in the educational sector, as it helped to bridge distances, allowing students abroad to hook onto courses and programmes provided by institutions.



“Students do not have to travel from here to anywhere in the world for their academic programmes.



“They can be residing in their own country and connect to their respective programmes due to the advancement in technology,” she noted.



JIIL, a brainchild of the Jacksons, founders of the Jackson Educational complex (JEC), seeks to develop, train and produce leaders and professionals with practical, employable and quality skill-sets for the development and stewardship of tomorrow.



It is affiliated to the ‘ADvTECH’ Group, which owns South Africa’s largest and most accredited registered private higher education provider, as well as the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), which is also internationally accredited with the British Accreditation Council (BAC).



Mr Daniel Jackson, the Managing Director, said their mission was to provide unmatched experiential and life-long learning opportunities for the improvement and continual training of the leaders and professionals for business and society.



Present at the ceremony were Mr Thapeto Madumane, the Deputy South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Professor Ebenezer A. Jackson and Mrs Theodosia W. Jackson, Co-Chair of the JIIL.