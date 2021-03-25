Sosu blocked from asking Ofori-Atta questions about the banking sector clean up

Politics of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Chair of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joe Osei Wusu (Joewise) blocked the lawmaker for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu from asking Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori Atta questions relating to the banking sector clean up up.



According to Mr Joewise, the matters are currently before the court.



Also, he said, Parliament has set up a committee to investigate a petition brought before it against the cleanup exercise.



Hence, in order not to make prejudicial comments, he said these questions should not be asked.



Mr Sosu agreed with the ruling of the Chair of the committee.



Dr Kwabena Dufuor and Prince Kofi Amoabeng petitioned parliament to probe the Bank of Ghana following the collapse of their banks, uniBbnak and UT respectively.



Prior to the vetting of Mr Ofori-Atta, a Senior Researcher at the Databank Courage Martey has said he expected issues of the financial sector clean up to dominate the vetting of Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta today Thursday, March 25.



Mr Martey told TV3’s Etornam Sey ahead of the vetting that he will be very surprised if these issues do not dominate the screening.



“Issue of the financial sector cleanup will live with us for a very long time and so I will be surprised if they don’t come up,” he said.