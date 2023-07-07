Somebody will shoot me if I go home without the money - Food supplier cries out

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A distressing plea was made by one member of the Food Suppliers Association, who revealed the dire consequences she could face if she returned home without receiving the money owed to her by the National Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).



The woman who is believed to be in her mid-40s while in an interview with Accra-based UTV, pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to urgently attend to the NAFCO, who will intend pay them, the food suppliers.



“Mama, all I will say is that Nana should turn his attention to us. He should give the buffer company money so they can also give us our share to allow us to go home. Where we are sleeping is not good,” she lamented.



With anguish evident in her voice, the woman disclosed that she could lose her life as the individual she owed, has threatened to kill her on seeing her face.



“For me, if I should go home, someone will kill me, in fact, he will shoot me to death. The way the man has threatened me. I have worked with him for a long time and because of me, he had to come to Koforidua. Even on the phone, I don’t get my peace of mind let alone see my face,” the woman emphasised.



With the situation taking a toll on the food supplier, both mentally and physically, she disclosed that she now carries medicine everywhere she goes due to the mounting pressure and stress she has endured.



“Everywhere I go I carry packs of medicine because that is all I take. There is pressure on us, Nana should turn his attention to us,” she said as sighed in sorrow.



The members of the Food Suppliers Association under the Free Senior High School program have been picketing at the National Buffer Stock Company's office in recent days in protest of the company's failure to pay them two years' arrears.



Some members resorted to spending nights at the office to register their grievances with the NAFCO authorities.



