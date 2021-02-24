General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some top radio presenters have been paid to propagate gay agenda in Ghana – Captain Smart

Host of Angel Morning Show, Captain Smart

Host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has alleged that some top presenters in the country have been bribed to champion the cause of the LGBTQI community in the country.



According to him, the persons who he did not name have been given various amounts of money to fund their campaigns to get Ghanaians to accept the LGBTQI issues in the country.



Speaking on the show on Monday, Captain Smart claimed that various hefty sums of money have been paid to these individuals with the promise to get them more goodies if they succeed.



“There is an amount of $338 million distributed into various accounts, they are in individual accounts for them to push the LGBTI agenda in Ghana…there is a particular brand of car which all of them use…,” he alleged on the Morning Show.



Captain Smart further divulged that these individuals have also been assigned a specific brand of vehicles for this assignment insisting that their main aim is to convince Ghanaians to accept gayism as a normal sexual orientation.



