Some spirits are wrestling with Akufo-Addo – Prophet Osei Kofi

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Springs of Grace and Power Embassy International, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is under a spiritual attack.



According to the prophet, the seat of the president is cursed, and everything President Akufo-Addo does will go well.



“Some spirits have come together to fight President Akufo-Addo to make sure that he does not end well. The forces are more powerful than Nana Addo, now it is beyond him.



“The president’s chair in the Jubilee House has been cursed. No matter the good intentions you have, if you sit on it you will fail. That chair has been there since the era of Kwame Nkrumah, there are a lot of spirits surrounding it. It must be changed,” he said in Twi in an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The pastor advised the incoming president of Ghana, after the 2024 election, to get rid of the presidential chairs that are used to swear in the president and his vice if s/he wants to be successful.



“Anybody who by the mercy of God becomes the president of Ghana on January 7, 2025 should remove the presidential chair and that of the vice president after the swearing-in. Take those chairs to the museum and let them make new ones,” he said.



IB/BOG