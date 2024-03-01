Some politicians are fantastically corrupt, thieves – 'Clean' Murtala Muhammed

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has said in an interview on the Class Morning Show with Kwame Dwomoh that some politicians are corrupt and thieves.



“I’m a politician; some of us are fantastically corrupt; we are just criminals, thieves.” Mr Muhammed stated on February 29.



The lawmaker argued why no one probes the wealth of politicians when they come into power.



He stated: “You see a politician, look, within the year, he’ll amass enough wealth, and nobody has questions on how he became rich.



“And the reason we are not able to be independent is because some politicians are fantastically corrupt. People who could not even rent rooms, today live in the most expensive areas in Accra, and nobody is asking any question,” he bemoaned.



Extraordinarily, he excluded himself from corrupt politicians. He said he is not corrupt and challenged anyone who says he is to come public.



“I’ve said, and I would say here, I’m not corrupt, and I’ll never be. I’ve been a deputy minister; I’ve been NYEP deputy National Coordinator for four years. Manasseh Azure [investigative journalist] is not my friend, but he singled me out for praise,” Mr Muhammed boasted.



“I’m challenging any businessman in this country...whoever has given me one cedi for the discharge of my responsibility as a deputy minister or at NYEP should come out,” he dared.