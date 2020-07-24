General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Some persons in government wish coronavirus stays with us for long - Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that some people in government wish the covid-19 pandemic stays forever.



The former Deputy Education Minister made this statement on social media few hours after the mid-year budget review was presented in Parliament today, July 23 by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah.



Samuel Okudzeto said he is shocked by government's spending as he pointed out the GHS 272 million the government revealed has been used for the first phase of market fumigation exercise which was carried out few months ago across the country.



The young and vibrant politician also added that he hopes that the corona fight does not turn into corona heist. This he calls on parliament and ant-graft institutions in the country to ensure.



"I sincerely hope that Parliament and anti-graft institutions would ensure that the corona fight does not become a corona heist", parts of Okudzeto's statement reads.





