General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some persons have plotted to tarnish Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s image - Group

Former Minister, Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Founder and leader of Patriots Ghana, a non-governmental organization, Kwesi Korang has taken a swipe at persons who have attacked the integrity of former Environment, Science, and Technology minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng.



He says there is an attempt to tarnish the image and had won the reputation of the former minister so he would be axed in the second term of the president.



He indicated that some greedy and selfish persons have started throwing in the dust to deceive people and court hatred for Prof. Frimpong Boateng.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that some persons including Charles Owusu, who works at the Forestry Commission are allegedly engaging in acts that are paving way for foreigners to engage in illegal forestry activities.



Kwesi Korang challenged Charles Owusu to also deny that he is supporting activities of galamsey activities.



He asked supporters of the NPP not to allow people to use them in attacking Prof. Frimpong Boateng.



He added that the former minister is calm and reserved hence people have taken advantage of that to attack him.



He warned the day the former minister would speak out would expose some persons hence the attacks against him should stop.



