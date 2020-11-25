Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Some people will develop heart diseases after 2020 election - Sammy Gyamfi

play videoNDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is hopeful that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo-Addo will be shown the exit at the end of the December 7 polls.



According to him, the margin of the impending resounding NDC victory will shock the very core of the ruling party to the extent that most of their hierarchy will develop cardiovascular diseases.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Sammy Gyamfi was of the view that the silence of Ghanaians about happenings within the Akufo-Addo government will be broken on the day of election as they have already decided to kick them out.



" . . .Ghanaians will never forgive the NPP government for promoting unbridled corruption, nepotism and being ethnic-biased during their tenure".



“This campaign shows clearly that Ghanaians are not happy with Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government . . ."



“ . . . Most Ghanaians know the truth about this government and have therefore decided to remain silent, waiting for December 7th to show them the exit . . ," he added.



“Some people will develop heart diseases in this country after this election because the ‘4 more mantras which are making the NPP feel they have won the election already, they will see that it was only a mirage and not a reality,” he stressed.



The NDC National Communication Officer further stated that Ghanaians will definitely consider the numerous unfulfilled promises that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP made in the run-up to the 2016 election and juxtapose them with their living conditions, and that will be what will spell doom for the current administration.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.