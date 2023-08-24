Some people are very wicked - Kwesi Pratt shocked over Afriyie Akoto's 'ATOPA' slogan

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has described as wicked, the choice of acronym for the campaign of former agriculture minister and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



According to Kwesi Pratt the acronym for “Akoto Tops All” (ATOPA) which literally translates into sexual movement in the Akan language is one that is disenginous to the campaign of the flagbearer hopeful.



“I have heard that one of the candidates has ATOPA as his slogan… He wants to be president and his slogan is ATOPA? Some people are very wicked. Why will they tag his campaign with something like that?” he expressed on the Wednesday, August 23, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning program.



Panel members and the host of the show suggested that the incident was a matter of coincidence and that the acronym may not be the choosing of Mr Akoto.



Kwesi Pratt, however, maintained such an act would be wicked on the part of whoever decided to use ATOPA as a campaign acronym for Mr Akoto.



