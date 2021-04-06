Some parents 'foolishly' bring their responsibilities to me because their child is named after me – Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Kennedy Agyapong is unhappy about the way some of his colleagues decide to endorse the irresponsible behaviour of some parents in the country.



According to him, because of the fear of losing the next elections, politicians are afraid to speak the truth to some of the parents who tend to put their burden on the politicians.



“Some parents are so irresponsible," Agyapong said adding that, "you are a guy, you go and sleep with a woman, have good sex with her, make babies then you foolishly bring your responsibility to me that you've named the child after me so I should take care of him,” Kennedy Agyapong told Metro TV in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday.



Agyapong disclosed that there are over 200 children named after him and their parents expect him to take responsibility for their welfare, just because they bear my name.



He added that his colleagues are not bold enough to criticize some of these things that happen in society.



“They come to my house, [from] as far as Sefwi, when they come, they say ‘oh I named my child after you’ then I say OK thank you; they will stand there till they get something…they will be tormenting your life; standing there from maybe 10 AM till about 6 PM waiting for you to give them something before leaving your house…” he added.



He indicated that if he in the unlikely event becomes president of this nation, he will match all these irresponsible parents to go and work.



He averred that the government cannot satisfy everybody therefore “we need to conscientize the people to stop thinking that the government has to give them everything; it won’t help us.”







