Some ministers speak and Ghanaians cringe – Akufo-Addo’s niece laments

Aku Akuffo, a niece of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has questioned the intellectual capacity of some of her uncle’s appointees, stating that Ghanaians feel uncomfortable when they listen to some of them.



“We have ministers who speak and the entire nation cringes. Education is a valuable asset people,” she posted on Instagram.



Aku Akuffo was defending the elevation of Jake Bediako as Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy at the Office of the President.



Jake Bediako’s appointment has been criticized heavily on social media as Ghanaians express doubt over the relevance of the position.



Aku Akuffo reasoned that Bediako’s is more than qualified for the position as he has qualifications from two reputable foreign universities.



She advised Ghanaians to place emphasis on education and also shaded the Ho Technical University.



She wrote that “People are actually haters in this Ghana. Like how are you angry that someone who is very qualified for a position has been given that position. We should be celebrating.



“Someone has gone to Cornell University and Cambridge University. We have ministers who speak and the entire nation cringes. Education is a valuable asset people. But sure let’s pretend a young man’s Cambridge and Columbia degrees were picked over your cousin’s Ho Poly certificate because of elitism”



