Some men of God are against Anti-Gay Bill before parliament - Parliamentary Committee Chairman

Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament, sheds light on the internal dynamics surrounding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, colloquially known as the anti-gay bill.



Ayimadu-Antwi highlights the division among men of God regarding the bill, noting contrasting opinions within the clergy.



Addressing the press on Thursday, December 7, Ayimadu-Antwi emphasized the importance of passing a version of the bill that can withstand the test of time.



“Some members of the public, even some reverend members are saying that this bill is a bad bill and we must not pass it but most Reverend ministers are saying it is a good bill we must pass it. We must pass a bill that will come into an act that would withstand the test of time.”



He cautioned against politicizing the bill, stating, "I must warn that any attempt that anybody would want to clothe this bill with political colors will suffer non-passage of the bill."



The Chairman stressed that the committee spent considerable time addressing various perspectives before presenting their report.



Responding to claims by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George that the Majority in Parliament was fighting the bill, Ayimadu-Antwi clarified that the leadership of Parliament had not instructed the committee to proceed with the bill's consideration.



He outlined the complexities involved, citing ongoing considerations for other bills like the Intestate Succession Bill and the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.



The Chairman revealed the committee's discussions on rehabilitating individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, following suggestions by the Speaker to engage religious bodies in the process.



He noted differing opinions within the religious community, with some viewing the bill as bad and others advocating for its passage. Despite these divisions, Ayimadu-Antwi emphasized the need to craft a bill that can endure over time.



