Some major criminal cases in 2022

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: GNA

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa, the investigator in the trial of the alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Mahama, says it is not true that the video on his (Major Mahama) lynching has been manipulated.



Chief Insp. Agyarkwa said the video was in the raw footage when he had it and had tendered the same in evidence in court.



Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.



Power FM journalist jailed 14 days for contempt



An Accra High Court has jailed Mr. Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a journalist with Power FM, for contempt.



The broadcaster, who is the host of Battle Ground, was given 14 days jail term, which commenced on Tuesday, February 7, 2022.



The Court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi, also fined the broadcaster GH¢3000.



Ato Forson: Prosecution to file outstanding witness statement



The prosecution in the case involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others is to file an outstanding witness statement by February 12, 2022.



This was after the State was unable to file some disclosures on the directives of the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.



Court grants MP for Assin North GH¢100,000 bail



An Accra High Court has granted bail to Mr. James Gyekye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North in the sum of GH¢100,000 with a surety to be justified.



The accused person pleaded not guilty to all five counts of the deceit of public officer and forgery of passport or travel certificate, a charge of knowingly making the false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.



Abronye DC granted bail of GH¢100,000 over coup plot claims



An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC.



The court presided over by Mrs. Adelaide Abui Keddy granted the bail after the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector, Dennis Tekpetey, shied away from opposing the bail application.



Collins Dauda: State to file a statement of last witness



The State is to file the witness statement of its last witness in the case involving Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Works and Housing, and four others.



The prosecution in the case was unable to file the witness statement because the witness was out of the jurisdiction.



E-Levy: Supreme Court dismisses injunction on implementation



The Supreme Court has dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The seven-member panel presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher in a unanimous ruling said, "greater hardship" will be caused to the Ghanaian if the E-Levy is injuncted.



Parliament passed the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075), to impose a 1.5 percent levy on electronic transfer.



Mahama Trial: Accused persons to file submission



The State has closed its case involving the 14 alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.



The prosecution presented 14 witnesses, who had testified before the court and were cross-examined by the lawyers for the accused persons.



Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa was the last prosecution witness to testify before the court presided over by Justice Mariam Owusu.



Court adjourns murder case of vacationing Canadian to October 3



An Adentan District Court has adjourned to October 3, the case of vacationing Canadian, Frank Kofi Osei, who was brutally murdered in cold blood at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra in July this year.



Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer of Crop Research Institute, Kumasi, is said to be allegedly involved in the murder.



Court orders prosecution in Aisha Huang case to expedite action in filing disclosures for trial to start



An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the prosecution to expedite action in filing disclosures to kick start the trial of En Huang, aka, Aisha Huang, the alleged ‘galamsey’ kingpin, and three others.



The Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah made the order after he turned down the bail application made by the lawyers of Aisha and her accomplices.



Canadian Kidnappers Trial: Court to deliver judgment on December 20,



An Accra High Court has set December 20, 2002, to deliver a verdict in the case of four alleged Canadian Kidnappers.



The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo had originally scheduled Thursday, November 24, to deliver its judgment.



Ato Essien convicted of misappropriation of Capital Bank



Mr. William Ato Essien, Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank, on Tuesday, shed tears as an Accra High Court re-took his plea to make effective a plea bargain agreement.



Essien pleaded guilty to various counts of conspiracy to steal, steal, and money laundering. The court subsequently convicted him on his own plea.



Publication of false News: Court fines Shatta Wale's accomplices



Three persons who aided Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka, Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artist, to publish on social media that the musician had been shot, have been fined by an Accra Circuit Court.



The trio, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Ganges, and Iddrisu Yussif, who appeared before the Court on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of aiding and abetting a crime.



Four persons jailed 10 years each for kidnapping Canadian girls



Four persons, who kidnapped two Canadian girls at Nhyiaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region in 2019, have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each by an Accra High Court.



This was after the court found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping at the end of a three-year trial.