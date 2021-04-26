Some journalists imposed culture of silence on colleagues to make money – Manasseh

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has noted that some journalists have imposed a culture of silence on themselves and their colleagues in order to save their jobs and also make money.



He said this in relation to a comment by businessman Sam Jonah to the effect that many individuals and civil society organizations that used to speak up against social ills have all gone mute under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite wanton corruption, killing and torturing of journalists, and rising moral degeneration in the Ghanaian society.



Manasseh told Komla Adom on the Mid Day news on 3FM Monday, April 26 that “People are living in fear and they have a reason to live in fear because they don’t know whose [murder] will happen to next.



“A colleague of ours was put on television and then somebody said if you meet him attack him, later this person was shot and killed and up till now we don’t know the one who was or is behind the murder of Ahmed Suale.



“So the average journalists living in this environment has every good reason to be afraid for their lives.



“Irrespective of whatever terminologies one will have to use the fear is real. I will also just want to add that there are some of us journalists who have imposed the culture of silence on ourselves for the fear of losing their jobs or to make money so we protect the status quo.”