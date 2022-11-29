Some current ministers who are now millionaires used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin has bemoaned the level of wealth accumulation by some members of the current administration.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM on Monday, November 29, 2022, the former MP expressed worry about the quest for personal wealth characterising the current political sphere.



"Do you know the reason why I don’t find politics attractive anymore? There are so many of them who are ministers today that I know very well. A lot of them used to come around when we were in parliament those days. They will follow you all around for even GH¢100 but today they are millionaires. I look at that and ask myself if it is the same politics we used to do. Levels don change now,” he said.



Despite his concern about members of the government of his own political party, Mr Ennin said the issue cuts across the political divide as the situation will be no different if the opposition National Democratic Congress are to come to power.



“But even with NDC the noise they are making now is hunger induced. If they get the advantage, they will do worse,” he said.



The former MP however noted that politicians who amass wealth dishonestly tend to lose it all when they live power.



But God has a way of doing his things, you will lose all the money just after 8 years of being out of office… if you don’t make money the right way you lose it easily,” he said.







