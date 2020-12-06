Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Some celebrities who endorse NPP rather contribute their funds – Gabby

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said contrary to claims that celebrities are paid huge sums of monies for endorsing political parties, those who endorse the NPP are not paid.



According to him, celebrities who endorse the NPP do that with their conscience adding that sometimes they also support with their funds.



“At least for those supporting Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP they do so with their conscience and even cheque books and not their lawyers and managers. They are citizens not spectators.”



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko made this known in reaction to the recent claims that Samini, Sarkodie and other people in the creative industry have been paid huge sums of monies to endorse the NPP and the second term bid of the President of Ghana.



He said “When a celebrity endorses a party or candidate it is seen as a transaction. Please! Let’s not insult them! I see them donating their might everyday. Yesterday, one big name came in quietly to donate cash."



